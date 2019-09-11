Home States Odisha

Puri king wants all Rath Yatras on Puri date 

Says organising car fest on different days other than the auspicious ‘tithi’ is against established tradition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Puri Gajapati and Chairman of Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee Dibyasingha Deb on Tuesday urged religious organisations to adhere to the prescribed ‘tithi’ (day) for Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in conformity with Puri temple.

Speaking to media persons, the Puri king said according to scriptures, tradition and statutory provisions, Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath at Puri commences on the ‘Ashadha Sukla Dwitiya’ (second day of the bright fortnight of Asadha month) and concludes with the reinstallation of the deities on Ratnasinghasan on ‘Chaturdashi’ (14th day of the bright fortnight).

“Srimandir and Srikshetra are the most sacred places for Hindus. Organising Rath Yatra on different days other than the auspicious ‘tithi’ is against the scriptural injunction and established tradition. All should honour the traditions and rituals of Lord Jagannath while observing the Rath Yatra. “ he said.

The Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee had passed a resolution on the matter and raised objection over holding of Rath Yatra by the ISKCON. The temple body had unanimously resolved that it would take steps to ensure that Rath Yatra is observed on a uniform date everywhere. On Sunday, convenor of Sachetan Nagarik Manch Prasanna Dash, senior Daita Vinayak Dasmahapatra and Priyadarshan Pattnaik of Jagannath Sena had filed complaint with Singhadwar police accusing ISKCON of organising Rath Yatra in various countries on different dates, thereby violating the age-old tradition of Sri Jagannath temple. “This denigrates the rich traditions of Lord Jagannath and Puri temple. It also hurts the sentiments of Jagannath devotees,” their complaint stated.

Lauding ISKCON for spreading Jagannath culture across the globe and popularising Rath Yatra in 52 countries, Dash said the car festival should be conducted on the date prescribed in the Puri temple almanac. Following the complaint, the ISKCON on Monday clarified that it has deferred its plans to hold Rath Yatra at Ludhiana in November to the date on which the festival will be organised in Puri next year. Earlier, Rajya Sabha Member Soumya Ranjan Pattnaik had also called for uniform celebration of Rath Yatra on the same day and ‘tithi’ as observed in Puri temple.

