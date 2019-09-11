Puri police nab history-sheeter after encounter

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A criminal, wanted in at least nine cases, and two of his accomplices were arrested by Sambalpur police following an encounter near Kuluthkani area under Dhanupali police limits on Tuesday.

The notorious history-sheeter Tridev Bagh (25) sustained a bullet injury on his left leg in the exchange of fire and admitted to the district headquarters hospital here. One of his associates has been identified as Deepak Mandal and the other a minor. The three belonged to Sambalpur city.

Police have seized one country-made pistol, two live ammunition and one empty cartridge besides, three mobile phones, a toy pistol, a motorcycle, three gold chains and cash of Rs 30,000 from them.

SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said acting on a tip-off that a gang of criminals was planning to commit a dacoity near Kuluthkani area, a special team of Sambalpur and Dhanupali police raided the area. On seeing police, Tridev opened one round of fire at police. In retaliation, police fired one round injuring the criminal. However, while two of his associates were nabbed, two others managed to flee the spot. Police are hopeful of nabbing them within a day or two.

The SP informed that eight cases related to robbery and attempt to murder are pending against Tridev in different police stations of the district along with one in Deogarh. He was also involved in three chain snatching incidents.

Eight days back, police had nabbed another criminal Mosim Akhtar of Sambalpur city, wanted in more than 15 cases, after an encounter near Sambalpur city railway station area under Dhanupali polic limits.

Police nab 2 criminals after gunfights

Puri: Puri police nabbed two wanted criminals in separate encounters on Monday night. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Puri SP Umashankar Dash informed that following a tip-off, police raided the den of 32-year-old Tikki Mian alias Sahmat Khan at Bhudan Nagar in Kumbhapara. In a bid to escape, Tikki fired at the police team following which the police retaliated. In the gunfight, the criminal was hit by a bullet on his right knee and was nabbed. Tikki was rushed to the district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Cuttack for treatment. The criminal, a resident of Nilachakra Nagar, was wanted by Kumbharpada police in 23 cases. Similarly, in a separate incident the same night, police raided the hideout of drug dealer Vishnu Prasad Sahu alias Bisu in Mangalaghat area along National Highway 316. Bisu tried to escape by opening fire at police. In retaliation, the police returned fire in which the drug dealer sustained bullet injuries on his leg. He too has been admitted to SCBMCH. Bisu is involved in a number of dacoity cases, the SP added.