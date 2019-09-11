Seminar on suicide prevention

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Experts at a seminar stressed on the need to develop self-love which in turn will be helpful in preventing suicide. The seminar, which aims to discourage people from taking the drastic step, was organised by City-based Manam Foundation at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on Tuesday, observed as World Suicide Prevention Day.

The objective of the seminar was to create more support ideas which is a preventive measure for suicide. Given the high rate of suicides in our country, it is necessary that we bring more awareness on the issues, the experts said and. Nearly 38 countries in the world have been able to reduce suicides because of endeavours that focus on spreading awareness.

The seminar was attended by people from all sections of society, including students, senior citizens, people from LGBTQ community, school counsellors, academicians and members of different NGOs.

During the seminar, Manam foundation also distributed Yellow ribbon of hope symbolising suicide prevention. The seminar was followed by an interactive session with the participants.

Psychiatrist Dr Amrit Pattajoshi, Associate Professor at SUM Hospital Dr Suvendu Mishra, founder and chief executive of Swabhiman Sruti Mahapatra and first transgender civil servant of India Aishwariya Rituparna Pradhan were the prominent speakers.