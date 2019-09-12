6 nano-unicorns launched  

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak on Wednesday launched six nano-unicorn units under Start-up Odisha at Government ITI here.

These units are small or nano-scale businesses based on fabrication and automobiles. Among the 204 nano-unicorns registered in Odisha, 22 are from Kalahandi district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said a target has been set to create 1000 start-ups in Odisha. During the last two years, 464 units and 12 incubators have been registered. The Start-up Odisha programme and the concept of nano-unicorns provides a better environment for young entrepreneurs to grow. The start-up eco-system in the State has set a benchmark in the country, he added.

Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi said the purpose of nano-unicorn is to motivate youths to start their small industries and create employment opportunities. A 10-day basic training and ` one lakh of working capital are being provided to nano-unicorn units, he added.



On the occasion, the IT laboratory of the ITI was also inaugurated. Among others, Joint Secretary of OSDA Pinaki Pattnaik and Principal of Bhawanipatna ITI S Muduli also spoke.

