Home States Odisha

Poverty triggers woman to jump into river with baby daughter

Pushed to the brink of despair by acute poverty, a woman jumped into Devi river along with her seven-month-old daughter at Bachhalo within Naugaon police limits here on Tuesday night.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image for representational purposes (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Pushed to the brink of despair by acute poverty, a woman jumped into Devi river along with her seven-month-old daughter at Bachhalo within Naugaon police limits here on Tuesday night.
The woman was identified as Lipina Rout of Pokamola village under Bachhalo panchayat.

Lipina's family comprising her sick husband Arakhit Rout, father-in-law Bhagu Rout, mother-in-law and infant daughter Parimita, was struggling to make ends meet after exhausting all savings and financial resources on her husband’s treatment. They had spent lakhs of rupees on stomach surgery of her husband and had even borrowed money from neighbours. 

According to neighbours, Lipina was under severe mental duress after supply of 20 kg rice under National Food Security Act (NFSA) scheme was stopped to her family last month for failure to link Aadhaar with their ration card. 

While Arakhit, after gaining his health back, had recently moved to Gujarat to work in a private company, the burden of sustaining the entire family fell on her shoulders. She was facing a lot of hardships to feed the family members. 

On Tuesday, Lipina along with her father-in-law had met the BDO of Naugaon over stoppage of NFSA rice and informed him that not a single member of her family had Aadhaar card.Moreover, though Bhagu and his wife were eligible for old age pension and housing facilities under Government schemes, they were deprived of the benefits. 

Frustrated with life and in absence of husband Arakhit by her side at such difficult times, Lipina took the extreme step along with her daughter, said one of her neighbours.
Naugaon IIC  Prangya Kar said police are yet to confirm the incident as there are no witness to the woman and her daughter jumping into the river. Basing on the complaint lodged by the woman’s father, a case has been registered and investigation is on, she added.

Meanwhile, Fire personnel and ODRAF team have been pressed into rescue operation. The woman and her daughter were yet to be traced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
poverty suicide
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp