Special squads visit private schools for bag check

BHUBANESWAR: Special squads formed by Khurda administration paid surprise visit to at least six schools in the Capital on Wednesday to check any violations in weight of school bags of children.



Two teams headed by Khurda District Education Officer (DEO) Brundaban Satpathy and District Project Coordinator Amita Patnaik carried out the surprise checking. Members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh were also part of the teams.

The teams visited private schools including SAI International School. Apart from measuring weight of school bags, the teams also inquired whether the schools are prescribing books as per the NCERT guidelines and maintaining proper health and hygiene on their campuses. They also interacted with the school children.

While the teams were satisfied with SAI and another private school in terms of adhering to government guidelines, deviations were found in the remaining schools, said Chairman of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh Basudev Bhatt. He urged the State Government to take necessary action against schools that do not comply with the government order.