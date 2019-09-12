Take action on HC Orissa bench in Koraput: NHRC

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary to take appropriate action over establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in undivided Koraput district within eight weeks.

Lawyers of the region have been demanding a HC bench in Koraput and continuing their agitation over the last eight months by boycotting the court works.

Advocate Anup Patra had filed a complaint at NHRC seeking its intervention for the protection of human rights in Koraput region as guaranteed by the Constitution on July 12. The complaint said the people of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts, mostly tribal, poor and illiterate are deprived of access to justice due to distance from the High Court in Cuttack.