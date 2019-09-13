Home States Odisha

Failure of Niramaya leads to Jan Aushadhi success in Dhenkanal

 Failure of the State Government’s flagship Niramaya free drug distribution scheme has led to success of Centre’s Jan Aushadhi programme in the district.

A Jan Aushadhi store (File photo)

By Biranchi Seth
Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Failure of the State Government’s flagship Niramaya free drug distribution scheme has led to the success of Centre’s Jan Aushadhi programme in the district. Of 310 types of drugs notified under Niramaya scheme, 106 medicines are not available at the distribution counter in the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Denial of the drugs has led to patients making queues at the Jan Ausadhi outlet to purchase the generic medicines at low costs.

Sources said in the face of the inefficient service under Niramaya, Jan Ausadhi programme has come to the rescue of thousands of poor and needy patients. Its volume of sales has also picked up significantly crossing `18 lakh in 2018-19 against Rs 16.59 lakh in 2017-18. As many as 273 types of generic medicines are available at the counter. These are sold at prices that are between 40 per cent and 60 per cent cheaper than the branded ones. 

Ranjan Behera, a local, said, “The generic drugs available at Jan Aushadhi store are quite affordable and effective. I saved around Rs 10,000 by using generic drugs during treatment of my broken leg and fever recently.”In-charge of Jan Aushadhi counter Gourang Jena said, “We have been getting a positive response from those consuming these drugs. Medicines are up to 40-60 per cent cheaper than branded ones.”

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr Niranjan Mishra said the Government-supplied drugs are available at two counters - Niramaya and Jan Aushadhi - on the DHH campus for the patients. While free medicines supplied by the Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) are being provided to patients at Niramaya store, the Central Government supplies generic drugs for sale at Jan Aushadhi, he added.

“We can purchase 20 per cent of medicines from the open market if the Niramaya counter runs out of stock. The District Therapeutic Committee has made an assessment of drug availability under Niramaya at the DHH recently and informed the State authorities. We have got assurance for immediate and uninterrupted supply of essential medicines,” he said.

TAGS
Niramaya free Niramaya free drug distribution scheme Jan Aushadhi programme district headquarters hospital Odisha State Medical Corporation
