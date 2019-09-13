Home States Odisha

Odisha Consumers Association charges  state government with failure to comply with HC order

In two affidavits filed on January 3 and August 14 this year, Yadav had sought ‘unconditional apology’ for delay in compliance of a High Court order issued 20 years ago.

Published: 13th September 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  In an affidavit filed in Orissa High Court on Thursday, Odisha Consumers Association (OCA) alleged that cases have been pending for long years in State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission as well as district forums due to inadequate infrastructure and huge vacancies.

  1. Most of the district forums have no provision for a toilet, drinking water or library as the buildings which would house the forums have not been completed as per approved plan. OCA assistant secretary Arun Kumar Sahu stated these in a rejoinder to affidavits filed by Secretary, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Vir Vikram Yadav.

In two affidavits filed on January 3 and August 14 this year, Yadav had sought ‘unconditional apology’ for delay in compliance of a High Court order issued 20 years ago. While disposing of a petition of OCA on March 22, 1999, the High Court had directed the State Government to provide proper infrastructure and utilisation of funds for success of SCDRC and DCDRFs. 

In 2002, the High Court initiated contempt proceedings against the then Secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department after OCA alleged non-compliance of the order. The contempt case which has since been pending for final orders is listed for Friday, OCA counsel Dilip Mohapatra said.Yadav had requested in the affidavits that the contempt proceedings be dropped as appropriate steps have been taken to implement the court’s order ‘from time to time.’

OCA in the rejoinder affidavit accused Yadav of ‘making false statements and trying to mislead the Court’. While Yadav claimed that implementation of the Court’s order was taken up in phases due to non-availability of funds, OCA claimed that the allegation ‘is not true and correct’.

In the rejoinder, Sahu said the Government of India had provided `7.5 crore on December 31, 2012 for Odisha Consumer Welfare Fund. The State Government had provided `2.5 crore towards its share. As on March 30, 2018 `3.45 crore was accrued towards interest from the said deposits. Apart from this fund, the Government had also made specific budget for the Consumer Welfare Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha Consumers Association OCA Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp