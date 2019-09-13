Home States Odisha

Proposal to Odisha government to retain Kudumulugumma as block

The Zilla Parishad resolution states that it doesn’t have any problem with Chitrakonda being granted the status of a block.

Published: 13th September 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Giving in to the long-standing demand of locals, the Zilla Parishad on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to submit a proposal to the State Government for reinstatement of Kudumulugumma as a block. Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka said Kudumulugumma used to be a block before it was abolished by the Government in 2013 and a new block Chitrakonda was constituted.

The Zilla Parishad resolution states that it doesn’t have any problem with Chitrakonda being granted the status of a block. But since important infrastructure and other facilities are available at Kudumulugumma, it should also be considered as a block, Baka said. “Currently, Malkangiri district has seven blocks and there won’t be any problem if another block is created,” the MLA added.

The State Cabinet in February 2013 had redrawn the boundaries of blocks and panchayats in the Maoist-affected district for the convenience of people, particularly of those residing in the then cut-off areas.  The Government abolished Kudumulugumma block having six panchayats and in its place, created Chitrakonda block with its headquarters at Chitrakonda town.   

Locals alleged that the State Government abolished Kudumulugumma block and redrew boundaries of panchayats without holding any public hearing.   Among others, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi and Zilla Parishad president Dasarath Podiami were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zilla Parishad Odisha government Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka Malkangiri district
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp