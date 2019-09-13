Proposal to Odisha government to retain Kudumulugumma as block

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Giving in to the long-standing demand of locals, the Zilla Parishad on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to submit a proposal to the State Government for reinstatement of Kudumulugumma as a block. Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka said Kudumulugumma used to be a block before it was abolished by the Government in 2013 and a new block Chitrakonda was constituted.

The Zilla Parishad resolution states that it doesn’t have any problem with Chitrakonda being granted the status of a block. But since important infrastructure and other facilities are available at Kudumulugumma, it should also be considered as a block, Baka said. “Currently, Malkangiri district has seven blocks and there won’t be any problem if another block is created,” the MLA added.

The State Cabinet in February 2013 had redrawn the boundaries of blocks and panchayats in the Maoist-affected district for the convenience of people, particularly of those residing in the then cut-off areas. The Government abolished Kudumulugumma block having six panchayats and in its place, created Chitrakonda block with its headquarters at Chitrakonda town.

Locals alleged that the State Government abolished Kudumulugumma block and redrew boundaries of panchayats without holding any public hearing. Among others, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi and Zilla Parishad president Dasarath Podiami were present.