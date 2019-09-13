Home States Odisha

Three more ‘Chandi Medha’ to adorn Silver City’s Durga Puja celebration

 As the Millennium City gears up for Durga Puja, three new mandaps will make their entry into the elite Chandi Medha (silver tableau) club this year. 

Published: 13th September 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chandi Medha with 250kg of silver (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  As the Millennium City gears up for Durga Puja, three new mandaps will make their entry into the elite Chandi Medha (silver tableau) club this year. The Chhatra Bazar, Ganga Mandir and Bidanasi Durga puja committees are busy preparing the silver filigree backdrop for their mandaps. With the new addition, the total number of puja pandals bedecking the deities with silver tableau will rise to 27 this year.

 “To mark our centenary year, committee members decided to make Chandi Medha with 250kg of silver,” said Chhatra Bazar Puja Committee president Debendra Kumar Sahoo adding that locals donated cash and silver generously for the purpose. 

The Ganga Mandir Puja Committee has used 192kg silver to design its tableau. “Our puja committee is going to complete its 25th year, and we intend to celebrate it by adorning our Devi with Chandi Medha,” said president Uma Shankar Dash. Bidanasi Durga Puja Committee, celebrating its 75th year, is also set to join in with its Chandi Medha made out of 220kg of silver, secretary Tukuna Senapati said. 

