Inadequate amenities at Jagatsinghpur petrol pumps  

Not a single retail outlet owner has followed OMC guidelines which mandate fuel supply in correct

Petrol price hike, Petrol pump, Petrol price

Picture for Representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Commuters have alleged non-availability of facilities in petrol pumps in the district. 
Claiming that the breach violates Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDGs) formulated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), locals expressed resentment that no action has been taken by the district administration and the Civil Supply department despite repeated complaints. 

Following the allegations, a four-member team of District Consumer Protection Council, led by secretary Bansidhar Acharya, visited different petrol pumps in Balikuda, Naugaon and other areas. Most petrol pumps did not adhere to MDG guidelines which are to be followed by all OMC retail outlets.
quantity and at price, free air facility to customers, maintenance of a suggestion or complaint box, display of working hours and holidays notice, clean toilet and drinking water facilities, display of name and contact of dealer, first-aid box and provision of safety equipment. Despite provisions, no action has been taken against the erring petrol pumps.

