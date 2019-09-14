Home States Odisha

Japanese trainer for Cuttack table tennis players

From creating infrastructure to providing world-class training to players in the Cuttack, the state government is trying to promote table tennis in Odisha.

Published: 14th September 2019 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

JICA volunteer Takuya Sakamoto has been hired as the TT coach.

JICA volunteer Takuya Sakamoto has been hired as the TT coach. (Photo | EPS)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

CUTTACK: After hosting Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup, the state added another feather in its cap by conducting the 21st edition Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack recently.

Certainly, the state's focus is on table tennis now. The Sports Department has hired a Japanese coach to provide world-class training to the table tennis players in the state.

“Table Tennis is the fastest racquet-based indoor sports. Besides being a popular sporting activity in the world it has great health benefits. We are trying to promote it both for sports as well as for a healthy lifestyle," said Vishal Dev, Sports and Youth Services Department Secretary.

"At present, we have 30 young paddlers who are being trained at our indoor facility in the City. Few under-12 players have held significant India ranking. The state government has engaged a Japanese Coach who brings with him 20 years of expertise to impart training to our young paddlers. Under his guidance they will learn basic and advance skills to compete at different state and national levels," added Dev.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) volunteer Takuya Sakamoto has been hired as the TT coach. While India holds the 11th spot in world TT rankings, Japan is among top three.

"I am here to share my experience with the U-18 paddlers. I will acquaint them with the nuances of the sport. After two weeks of training, I found that the players here are talented. They spend eight hours a day in the indoor-hall for getting trained in the sport," said Sakamoto.

The coach highlighted that over the years the Indian players have evolved and are giving a tough competition to other countries.

"It is for the first time that we are receiving such training in the city," said 12-year-old Swata Padma Dalai, a state-level table tennis player.

During the commonwealth championship, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that the State Government would give priority to the sport and ensure its development in the State. It was declared that the government would provide 200 tables across the State and engage accredited coaches for training players.

It was for the seventh time that India hosted the international table tennis championship. Mumbai was the first Indian city to host it in 1982, followed by Hyderabad (1994), New Delhi (2001), Jaipur (2007), New Delhi (2013), Surat (2015) and Cuttack (2019).

In the recently-concluded championship, 12 teams representing Australia, Bangladesh, Cyprus, England,
Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Scotland, South Africa, Singapore and Wales had participated.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup Cuttack Cuttack table tennis players Cuttack table tennis
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp