Mo Sarkar: Odisha DGP reviews work of call centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to monitor the citizen-centric feedback system under ‘Mo Sarkar’, Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma on Friday interacted with Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi, SPs, IGs and DIGs through video-conferencing and reviewed the functioning of call centres set up by Odisha Police.

To get reviews about the promptness of police personnel and receive complaints from people, a State-level call centre at State Crime Records Bureau and other centres at district headquarters have been set up. The call centres became operational from September 4. Among others, senior officers of the State Police like ADGP Railways and SCRB Director were present. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will soon interact with police officers on Mo Sarkar initiative via video-conferencing.