Odisha government dismisses 16 officials after conviction for corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the State Government on Friday dismissed 16 officials from service after their conviction by vigilance courts.

Those dismissed include four headmasters, four engineers and two revenue inspectors. With this, the State Government has dismissed 37 officials and stopped pension benefits of six others in a a month.

Those dismissed on Friday include, Deputy Executive Engineer of Bhubaneswar R and B Division-I Jibesh Chandra Rath, assistant engineer of Rural Works at Daspalla-Tirupati Venkateswar Pani, junior engineer of Kamakshyanagar block Basant Kumar Patra, junior engineer at Minor Irrigation division,

Jajpur, Prakash Chandra Singh, former in-charge headmaster of a school in Balarampur village of Jagatsinghpur district Abhay Kumar Biswal, former headmaster of Sarangipali primary school in Mathili block Kapil Chandra Nayak, former in-charge headmaster of upper primary school in Papadahandi Sridhar Harijan, in-charge headmaster of Kotagarh block in Kandhamal Kanhu Charan Digal, Revenue Inspector of Kodala tehsil office Mangulu Nayak, revenue inspector in special land acquisition office at Salapada Narahari Ojha, Amin of Basudevpur in Keonjhar, former pharmacist of Purunakatak CHC in Boudh Santosh Kumar Panda, junior clerk of Ichhapur High School Nakula Kumar Khamari, senior clerk in Block Education Office in Harbhanga of Boudh Birendra Kumar Panda and Panchayat Executive Officer at Nandpur block in Koraput Prashant Chandra Nayak.