Odisha government warns cooperation department officials of action

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has warned Cooperation department officials of action with regard to non-submission of the inspection report of three credit cooperative societies.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik asked the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS) and Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies (ARCS) to explain the circumstances under which the inspection reports on Sahara Credit Cooperative Society and two other firms could not be submitted.

In December, the RCS had directed divisional DRCS and circle ARCS of 23 districts other than Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Koraput and Bargarh to inspect activities of Sahara Credit Cooperative Society, Humara India Credit Coop Society Ltd and Sahariyan e-Multipurpose Coop Society and submit reports.

But despite eight reminders since then, the registrar office did not receive any report on the organisations, which are accused of duping hundreds of unsuspecting depositors.

Earlier, the RCS had initially written to the Cooperation Department suggesting to write to the Centre regarding the operation of Sahara Cooperative Societies Ltd in different parts of the State and exercise of needful action.

Accordingly, the State Government had written to the Centre seeking action against Sahara. Patnaik said his office has been getting repeated complaints from depositors that they have not received refunded of their investments despite maturity.

“The investors allege that they are being forced to reinvest in the schemes. We have asked DRCS and ARCS to conduct an inspection and submit a report,” he said

“They were asked to submit reports before the last State Level Consultative Committee (SLCC). But they did not take it seriously. Considering the delay, salaries of the defaulting officers have been withheld for September 2019 until further orders,” he added.