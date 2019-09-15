Nine Kendriya Vidyalayas get smart classrooms in Odisha

Home States Odisha

A total of 184 classrooms of the nine KVs, six in Bhubaneswar, two in Khurda Road and one in Cuttack, have been converted into e-classrooms.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nine Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state have been converted into smart classrooms. Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the classrooms here on Saturday.

A total of 184 classrooms of the nine KVs, six in Bhubaneswar, two in Khurda Road and one in Cuttack, have been converted into e-classrooms under the CSR of ONGC. The initiative will benefit about 12,300 students of the KVs.

“As on today around 400 smart classrooms are functioning across the country under ONGC initiative. Another 84 smart classrooms in the State were added on Saturday. This is among the various initiatives taken before the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17,” he said.

Among others Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnav, Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray and Deputy Commissioner of Kendriya VidyalayaSangathanas Indu Kaushik were present.

