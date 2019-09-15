Straying from norms, Odisha woman gets her widowed daughter-in-law married

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Setting an example, a woman of Talcher village got her widowed daughter-in-law married and even performed the Kanyadaan duties. Pratima Behera of Gobara village in Talcher lost her son Rashmi Ranjan Behera, a contractual worker in Bharatpur mine, in a road accident on July 23. Rashmi had married Lili of Turange village just five months back.

Unable to bear Lili’s pain, loneliness and suffering after Rashmi’s death, Pratima decided to get her married.

Lili resented the proposal initially as she wanted to live as a widow with her in-laws. However, she finally relented.

Pratima then asked her brother Pranbandhu Behera if his son Sangram would marry Lili. Pranabandhu agreed and the marriage was solemnised at a temple on Friday. Even as Lili’s parents were present during the ceremony, the ‘Kanyadaan’ was done by Pratima.

“I have always treated my daughter-in-law as my daughter. I am happy that she is now married. I will perform all my duties as her mother,” Pratima said.