Home States Odisha

Fake cosmetics, shampoo, face-wash seized in Odisha's Kantabanji

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kantabaji police and officials of Hindustan Unilever Ltd conducted raids on several stores in Kantabanji over allegations of adulterated beauty products being sold there

Published: 16th September 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

A police official inspecting shampoo sachets at a shop in Kantabanji.

A police official inspecting shampoo sachets at a shop in Kantabanji.|( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A huge quantity of fake cosmetic products, including shampoo and face wash, was seized from several shops in Kantabanji on Saturday night. 

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kantabaji police and officials of Hindustan Unilever Ltd conducted raids on several stores in Kantabanji over allegations of adulterated beauty products being sold there.

A large number of shampoo sachets and similar products, which were found to be spurious, were seized during the raids. Police have detained two businessmen in this connection for questioning.

The raids were conducted on the basis of allegations made by residents of Kantabanji on sale of substandard products of the company in the area. Sources said fake beauty products of popular brands were being sold in several shops since long.

“We received complaints from many customers over the quality of products. Basing on the complaints, we purchased several products from various stores posing as customers. Later, we found that duplicate products were being sold under our company’s brand,” said lawyer of Hindustan Unilever Ltd Nayantara.

A formal complaint in this regard will be lodged with police soon, company officials said.

Though the value of the seized goods is yet to be ascertained, two traders have been detained. Further investigation is underway, said police.

Kantabanji had hogged headlines after a fake medicine racket was busted in 2007. The Crime Branch raided the factory engaged in manufacturing fake medicines in Kantabanji and arrested kingpin of the racket Shankar Agarwal. Apart from fake allopathic medicines, Agarwal was also manufacturing ayurvedic and homoeopathic drugs.

Similarly, rackets involved in manufacturing fake stamp paper and lubricants were also busted in Kantabanji.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Crimes Odisha Police Fake Cosmetic
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Akshu
    Same happens at New Delhi
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp