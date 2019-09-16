Fake cosmetics, shampoo, face-wash seized in Odisha's Kantabanji

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A huge quantity of fake cosmetic products, including shampoo and face wash, was seized from several shops in Kantabanji on Saturday night.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kantabaji police and officials of Hindustan Unilever Ltd conducted raids on several stores in Kantabanji over allegations of adulterated beauty products being sold there.

A large number of shampoo sachets and similar products, which were found to be spurious, were seized during the raids. Police have detained two businessmen in this connection for questioning.



The raids were conducted on the basis of allegations made by residents of Kantabanji on sale of substandard products of the company in the area. Sources said fake beauty products of popular brands were being sold in several shops since long.

“We received complaints from many customers over the quality of products. Basing on the complaints, we purchased several products from various stores posing as customers. Later, we found that duplicate products were being sold under our company’s brand,” said lawyer of Hindustan Unilever Ltd Nayantara.



A formal complaint in this regard will be lodged with police soon, company officials said.



Though the value of the seized goods is yet to be ascertained, two traders have been detained. Further investigation is underway, said police.

Kantabanji had hogged headlines after a fake medicine racket was busted in 2007. The Crime Branch raided the factory engaged in manufacturing fake medicines in Kantabanji and arrested kingpin of the racket Shankar Agarwal. Apart from fake allopathic medicines, Agarwal was also manufacturing ayurvedic and homoeopathic drugs.

Similarly, rackets involved in manufacturing fake stamp paper and lubricants were also busted in Kantabanji.