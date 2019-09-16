Home States Odisha

Odisha government starts empanelment process for appointment to DGP post

For the first time, the DGP will be selected from a panel of three senior-most IPS officers as recommended by the Union Public Service Commission. 

Published: 16th September 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated process for empanelment of senior police officers to the post of Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force.

For the first time, the DGP will be selected from a panel of three senior-most IPS officers as recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). 

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, the UPSC will form the panel from the list of officers belonging to four senior batches sent by the state. Finally, the government will appoint one as DGP from the panel of three officers.
 
The Home department has asked the State Police Headquarters to furnish the proposal with a list of 17 senior police officers of four batches from 1886 to 1989 for the empanelment committee meeting.

The proposal will include certified bio-data of 17 IPS officers, their date of appointment, length of service, residual service, present rank and level along with disciplinary and criminal proceedings, if any.

The department has also sought details of court cases, if pending against the officers, and penalties, if imposed on them.

“The State Police Headquarters has been asked to verify the bio-data of the IPS officers and furnish a certificate regarding correctness of the information along with other requisite details at the earliest following which the date of empanelment committee meeting will be finalised,” said an official of the department. 

The IPS officers whose details have been sought include Abhay, Pradeep Kapur, Bijay Kumar Sharma and M Nageswar Rao from 1986 batch, Sunil Kumar Bansal, Sunil Roy and Surendra Panwar from 1987 batch, Satyajit Mohanty, MK Chhabra, M Akhaya, Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, Binayanand Jha and Arun Kumar Ray from 1988 batch and Pranabindu Acharya, AM Prasad, B Radhika and SM Narvane from 1989 batch.

Bijay Kumar Sharma, who is one among four officers of 1986 batch, is now serving as in-charge DGP after voluntary retirement of Dr RP Sharma following the later’s selection as Lokayukta member.

The SC on July 3 last year had refrained State Governments from appointing DGPs without first consulting UPSC to avoid favouritism and nepotism in such high-level appointments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Government Odisha Police
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp