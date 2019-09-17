Home States Odisha

Itish Pradhan threatens to hurl eggs at president Niranjan Patnaik

Meanwhile, the State-unit of NSUI has demanded arrest of Pradhan for threatening to hurl eggs at Patnaik.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Niranjan Patnaik ( L ), NSUI Odisha convenor Itish Pradhan

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik ( L ), NSUI Odisha convenor Itish Pradhan ( R )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after he was suspended from the primary membership of NSUI, former State convenor of the students’ wing of Congress, Itish Pradhan threatened that Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik will be opposed and eggs were thrown at him wherever he visits.

A youth organisation comprising those who stand by Congress will be floated soon and Patnaik will be exposed for selling the party to the ruling BJD, Pradhan reiterated on Monday. Meanwhile, the State-unit of NSUI has demanded arrest of Pradhan for threatening to hurl eggs at Patnaik. 

AICC member Manasha Tripathy and State NSUI convenors Yaseer Nawaj, Niranjan Das and Prasanna Martha told media persons here that members of Chhatra Congress are ashamed of the Pradhan’s behaviour.
Describing the comments of Pradhan against Patnaik undemocratic, NSUI leaders demanded that he should be expelled from the primary membership of Congress for six years. The NSUI leaders later submitted a letter to the Inspector in-charge of the Capital Police Station here demanding arrest of Pradhan. Pradhan was suspended from the primary membership of NSUI on Sunday on disciplinary grounds after his outbursts against Patnaik. Addressing a media conference on September 12, the former NSUI State convenor had alleged that Patnaik had sold Congress to BJD and promoted dynastic politics.

TAGS
NSUI Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik Itish Pradhan Chhatra Congress
