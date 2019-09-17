Light trap systems for Sambalpur farmers to thwart pest attacks

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to empower farmers to effectively deal with pest menace, the Agriculture Department is set to introduce light trap systems in crop fields across the district.

Launched for the first time on an experimental basis, around 305 light traps would be installed in eight blocks in the first phase. The devices have already been procured and will be distributed among selected farmers at Dhankauda, Maneswar, Jujumura, Naktideul, Rengali, Kuchinda, Jamankira and Bamra.

The traps are simple electronic devices with rechargeable batteries. The light attracts insects and a funnel-like structure attached on the top traps them. The traps will be placed at the centre of a farm field for three to four hours, usually between 6 pm and 9 pm, as insects are active during this period.

“The light trap is one of the most effective tools of pest management as it ensnares insects and substantially reduces the carryover pest population. Usually, pests attack during their larval stage and get stuck to the crops for a longer period, unlike the adult insects which keep flying over the plants. The light trap catches the adult insects, thereby preventing further breeding and laying of eggs, “ Deputy Director Agriculture Khagendra Nath Jena said. Though there has been some delay in handing over the devices, around 100 farmers have already been provided with the traps.

The traps are being given to farmers after signing an agreement. Farmers will be trained on installation and use of the traps, Jena said.

With Kharif farming underway in full swing, the threat of pests and insects looms over crops. Kharif crops are usually more vulnerable to pest attacks. In some areas, pests have already started affecting the germinating crops.

“The light traps may not be effective against all pests but can be effective against most. By monitoring the light traps, we will be able to know about the types of insects invading crops and whether these can be controlled. We will be popularising the system among farmers and use them on a larger scale from next season,” Jena added.