Coal shortage hits output at Talcher Thermal Power Station

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Coal shortage has hit production at Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS), a unit of NTPC.

Power generation at the station has reduced to 270 MW against its normal of 460 MW per day.

A TTPS official said two units (4 and 5) of the station have been shut down.

While unit 4 was closed for overhauling, unit five has been shut due to shortage of coal.

The stock at the power station, which requires 9,000 tonne of coal per day, has depleted due to agitation at Talcher Coalfield for the last 14 days.

An official of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited at Talcher said production at Jagannath mine, which supplies coal to TTPS, has come down to 4,000-5,000 tonne against its normal of 40,000 tonne due to the agitation by residents of Rakas village. The villagers are reluctant to give up their land for mining owing to which coal production has been hit.

The official said once the issue is resolved, normal supply of coal will be resumed.