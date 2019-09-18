Home States Odisha

Doctor carries 12-year-old sick boy on sling for five kilometres in Odisha district

The boy was then taken to Khairput community health centre (CHC) from where he was shifted to Malkangiri DHH. His condition is stated to be stable, hospital sources informed.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Shakti Prasad Mishra carrying 12-year-old patient on a sling in Malkangiri

Dr Shakti Prasad Mishra carrying 12-year-old patient on a sling in Malkangiri. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Going beyond his call of duty, a doctor carried a patient on a sling for five km at Nuaguda in the remote Maoist-infested Khairput block as the ambulance couldn’t reach the village due to bad road condition.

On being informed that Kamlu Kirsani, a 12-year-old boy of Nuaguda, was suffering from acute fever, Dr Shakti Prasad Mishra rushed to the village in the morning. After examining the boy, he advised the family members to shift him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) immediately.

The family members rang up the ambulance but the vehicle could not reach the village due to lack of a motorable road. Sources said, no villagers came forward to help the family to carry the boy to the ambulance parked about five km away.

In the meantime, Dr Mishra, who works with a social organisation, volunteered to help. He along with the ambulance driver carried the boy on a sling for five km through hilly terrain and rivers to Belbedi where the vehicle was waiting.

The boy was then taken to Khairput community health centre (CHC) from where he was shifted to Malkangiri DHH. His condition is stated to be stable, hospital sources informed.

“Seeing the condition of the patient, it was imperative to shift him immediately to the hospital for treatment. Any delay would have had serious consequences,” said Dr Mishra adding, “I did what a doctor is supposed to do.”

Notably, the absence of all-weather roads continues to be a bane for people residing in interior parts of the tribal-dominated district. The worst sufferers are patients and expectant mothers as ambulances often fail to reach them due to poor connectivity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khairput block Nuaguda Maoist-infested istrict headquarters hospital Khairput community health centre Malkangiri DHH
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp