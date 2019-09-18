Odisha‘aah’ campaign to attract visitors

Home States Odisha

Odisha Tourism has come up with an innovative campaign to attract both domestic and overseas tourists.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:41 AM

Odishaah campaign poster (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism has come up with an innovative campaign to attract both domestic and overseas tourists. The campaign titled ‘Odishaaah’ aimed at projecting unexplored yet marvellous tourist destinations of the State.

Designed by SDB Creations, the campaign has already been launched at airports in New Delhi and Mumbai besides metro stations of the country’s financial capital, drawing appreciations from various quarters.

The State Government has planned to launch the campaign across mediums including digital, electronic, print and social media apart from all major airports in the country.  Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said mostly unexplored or underexplored tourism spots and places of attraction will be part of the campaign and it will extensively promote Odisha as a brand across all platforms.

“Even as Odisha offers diverse destinations, most of its places are lesser-known outside the State. We hope the new campaign will help capitalise our brand identity - Odisha, India’s Best Kept Secret and develop curiosity besides drawing more visitors,” he said.

Since the State Government now focuses on more sports and tourism, the campaign is expected to create a distinct brand for Odisha Tourism on the lines of other widely circulated brands that promoted Goa and Kerala.

Founder and Creative Director of SDB Creations Sachin Das Burma said apart from some well-known destinations like Puri and Konark there are many like Chilika, Daringbadi, Deomali, Satkosia, Similipal and Gopalpur besides traditional cuisines and tribal arts that can mesmerise visitors.

“These sports are not fully explored. Whenever we see a beautiful thing, our first reaction comes - Aah. We have added this word to the name of our State to brand the campaign and hope this will work wonders in creating a unique selling proposition. Both, visual and pictorial presentations of tourists destinations will be promoted,” he said.

Sachin had come up with the ‘Odisha by Morning, Hockey by Evening’ campaign that was widely appreciated during the World Cup Hockey last year.

