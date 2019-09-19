Awareness on heart health by Apollo Hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to educate common man on cardiovascular diseases, Apollo Hospitals has launched an awareness campaign on heart health. Central Region CEO of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited Sudhir M Diggikar on Wednesday flagged off a vehicle on this year’s theme - Be A Heart Hero. The vehicle will cover 20 districts to educate people on a healthy heart.

It is expected to travel 3000 km in 13 days before returning to the hospital on September 30. A team travelling with the vehicle will conduct numerous programmes of public interest. “Numerous mass connect programmes aimed at heart-health education will also be organised en-route for the citizens,” Diggikar added.

