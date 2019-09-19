Bhubaneshwar Crime Branch nab woman drug peddler from West Bengal

Home States Odisha

The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch apprehended a woman drug peddler from Haldipadia Basti in the Capital on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch apprehended a woman drug peddler from Haldipadia Basti in the Capital on Wednesday. The woman is Hainara Khatoon (37) alias Mina of East Medinipur in West Bengal and was supplying brown sugar to drug peddlers in the City. Khatoon used to procure brown sugar from different suppliers including, SK Raja of Sahadevkhunta who was nabbed by STF on Monday.

“Khatoon was procuring the contraband from Balasore and Jaleswar and supplying it to drug peddlers in the Capital. Two cases have been registered against her under NDPS and Arms Act, one this year and another last year,” said STF SP Rahul PR.

Khatoon was produced before a court here on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the STF officers took Raja on seven-day-remand to question him regarding his business and international links. He used to procure brown sugar from Murshidabad in West Bengal and sell it in Odisha as well as other parts of the country.

