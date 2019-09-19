Odisha girl nominated for International Children’s Peace Prize 2019

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Subhasmita Tripathy, a Class VIII student of Upper Primary School in sea erosion- hit Pentha village, was nominated for International Children’s Peace Prize 2019 recently. The 13-year-old is one of the 119 child leaders from across the globe nominated for the prize.

She has bestowed the honour for managing to bring 22 dropouts back to the school and provide support to continue their education with the help of villagers, school authorities and social organisations.

Subhasmita’s noble work was supported by teachers. She first identified the 22 children who had dropped out of schools owing to various reasons and then convinced their parents to send them back to school, said headmaster of the school Biranchi Narayan Tripathy.

“We educated the children and their parents about the importance of education. Most of the dropouts were working in the fields with their parents and catching fish in the river and creeks near the village,” said Subhasmita. The winner of the International Children’s Peace Prize receives a study and care grant and a worldwide platform to promote his/her ideals.