Home States Odisha

‘World’s biggest’ beach clean-up drive at Puri on Sept 21

Around 40 volunteers will carry out the exercise for two hours from 6 am to 8 am at each identified spot.

Published: 19th September 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

A sand sculpture of artiste Sudarshan Patnaik on coastal clean-up drive on Puri beach on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Tipped as the biggest coastal clean-up drive in the world, the State Government will organise a programme under ‘Mo Beach’ initiative with the participation of over 5,000 volunteers on Puri beach on September 21. The volunteers will clean the beach at 100 spots along Puri coast to make ‘World Clean up Day’ a success.

The places targeted for the drive include 10 spots under Puri Municipality, 10 under Konark NAC and 80 locations in Astaranga, Brahmagiri, Gop and Krushnaprasad. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik will be the mentor. The Government is also planning to rope in Bollywood actor Dia Mirza who has been associated with similar campaigns across the country and had participated in the ‘beach clean-up drive’ at Juhu in Mumbai in August. The drive will be led by IAS officers Bhuvnesh Palit, Mayur Suryavanshi, Subhankar Mohapatra, Keerti Vasam and Sonal Jena at Astaranga, Brahmagiri, Krushnaprasad, Konark and GoP respectively. 

As per the decision was taken at a preparatory meeting chaired by Puri Collector Balwant Singh, the district administration will engage 10 nodal officers to oversee the exercise at Puri and Konark, while BDOs of Astaranga, Brahmagiri, Gop and Krushnaprasad will look after the locations identified in their area.

Around 40 volunteers will carry out the exercise for two hours from 6 am to 8 am at each identified spot. According to sources, drone cameras will be used for coverage of the mass drive along with sand art by Sudarsan Patnaik on the eve of the exercise, seeking public participation. 

The Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) authorities will extend logistics support for the event while State Pollution Control Board officials will take part in it. ICZMP Project Director Susanta Nanda said the event will not only create awareness among people to keep the coastline clean and plastic-free but also act as a platform to showcase the swift restoration of Puri coast post cyclone Fani. Nanda said plans have been chalked out to extend the drive to other coastal districts of the State in coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coastal clean-up drive Odisha government mo beach initiative Konark NAC Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project Puri beach Puri beach cleanup World Clean up Day
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp