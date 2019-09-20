Home States Odisha

BJP gives 48-hr ultimatum,warns of Statewide protest

Body of Niharika Patra was found stuffed in a sack on Tuesday

Published: 20th September 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of protest by Odisha BJP (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The BJP on Thursday warned to launch a Statewide protest if the police failed to nab the culprit in the murder case of 24-year-old nurse Niharika Patra within 48 hours. A two-member BJP team led by Mahila Morcha State president Pravati Parida visited Biluakhai river bed where the body of Niharika was found stuffed in a sack on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons, Mahila Morcha leader and BJP spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar blamed police inaction for the murder of the nurse who was missing since September 8 from MM Nursing Home in Cuttack town. “Had police intervened immediately after receiving the complaint, the murder could have been averted,” she said.

After Niharika went missing, manager of the nursing home lodged an FIR with Madhupatana police the next day. However, the police sat silently after registering a missing case. The victim’s mother had also requested police to trace her daughter the same day. But the police did not take any action. The timely intervention of police could have saved the nurse’s life, said Lekhashree.

The BJP team also interacted with Niharika’s relatives and Biridi police to know the progress of the investigation. Earlier, the leaders met family members of the nurse at Bhingarpur in Khurda district. In the afternoon, they met DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma in Bhubaneswar.

After Niharika’s body was recovered, her mother Pratima Patra had also lodged an FIR with Biridi police basing on which a case was registered. In her complaint, Pratima had named one Kishore Ojha alias Raja with whom her daughter was seen leaving the nursing home on September 8.

Sources said police have not ruled out love affair as a cause of the murder. Jagatsinghpur SDPO Prakash Chandra Pal said while Kisore is absconding, police are interrogating his family members. Efforts are on to nab Kishore soon, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Odisha BJP BJP spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar Madhupatana police
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp