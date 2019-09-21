Home States Odisha

State Govt seeks report on paraquat poisoning deaths   

The State Government has sought a report from VIMSAR, Burla over deaths caused due to consumption of lethal paraquat herbicide.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The State Government has sought a report from VIMSAR, Burla over deaths caused due to consumption of lethal paraquat herbicide.VIMSAR Superintendent Jayashree Dora said records relating to the number of patients admitted to the hospital after consuming paraquat and the number of deaths caused due to it will be prepared soon. It will be analysed and submitted to the Government.

On September 10, a few doctors of VIMSAR had launched a signature campaign to impose ban on the sale of the herbicide. Subsequently on September 13, five doctors, including two senior resident and three junior doctors, had resorted to hunger strike for 24 hours to protest against the inaction of the State Government towards the issue.

Earlier, senior residents of VIMSAR had also written to the Government to impose ban on the sale of paraquat on March 15 and 20. The then Superintendent of VIMSAR had also written to the Government to impose ban on the sale of  herbicide. The doctors claim that paraquat is lethal and has claimed several lives. Around 48 countries have already banned the sale of the herbicide. It has also been banned in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

While poisoning of paraquat leads to multiple organ failure, there is no antidote to the poison. Nearly 180 patients had been admitted to VIMSAR after consuming the herbicide with an intent to commit suicide in the last two years and only three have survived so far.

