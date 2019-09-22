Home States Odisha

'Unaware' Odisha couple in trouble over I-T notice for Rs 4.43 crore transactions

​For their livelihood, Debendra deals with colour works while Sasmita provides home nursing service to patients.

Published: 22nd September 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

The couple Debendra Rout and Sasmita Sethi of Bodamundai village were unaware of the transactions.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A couple from Salepur landed in trouble after getting an Income Tax (I-T) notice for transactions worth crores of rupees made through their bank accounts.

The couple Debendra Rout and Sasmita Sethi of Bodamundai village were unaware of the transactions.  

For their livelihood, Debendra deals with colour works while Sasmita provides home nursing service to patients.

According to the poor couple, in 2016, when they were residing in Cuttack’s Purighat locality, they had come in contact with a woman who lured them with job assurance.

As per the woman’s direction, the couple had gone to a Chartered Accountant’s firm at Vani Vihar in Bhubaneswar where they submitted document including their photos, voter IDs and Aadhaar cards as required by the firm owner who then prepared their PAN cards and opened bank accounts in their names. 

While an account in HDFC Bank was opened in the name of Debendra, another was opened in the name of Sasmita in Central Bank.

The couple also said the firm owner had given them Rs 10,000 when they approached him after failing to get jobs. They learnt about the fraud only after the IT department served notice.

While Rs 2.87 crore was transacted through Debendra’s bank account, Rs 1.56 crore was transacted through Sasmita’s account. 

“We came to know about the huge transactions only after getting a notice from the Income Tax (IT) Department. We have filed a complaint with DCP, Cuttack in this connection and sought his intervention to get justice,” said Debendra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Couple Income Tax
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp