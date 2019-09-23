Home States Odisha

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat asks Congress to clarify stand on Article 370

‘Cong is in a state of confusion as party’s leaders are supporting NDA’

Published: 23rd September 2019

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday asked the Congress to make its stand clear on the abrogation of Article 370 as its leaders had divergent views on the issue. 

“The Congress is in a state of utter confusion as the party’s many leaders are openly supporting the bold steps taken by the Narendra Modi Government.

The Congress, which is responsible for the ‘historic blunder’, had voted against the NDA Government’s resolution, seeking revocation of Article 370,” he said.

Addressing a workshop under its ‘Rashtriya Ekta Abhiyan’ here with the aim of helping party leaders place the contentious issue before the people effectively, Shekhawat said some people and political parties are spreading lies and misleading propaganda on the NDA Government’s decision on Article 370, after seeing overwhelming support from across the country.

Alleging that the Congress is mainly behind these forces, the Union Minister dared the grand old party to explain its stand on the issue. Repealing of the Article has caused frustration and desperation only among those handful who thrived because of the special status.

Naming several veteran Congress leaders who were opposed to the continuation of the temporary Article, Shekhawat said a handful of leaders are in favour of its continuation for their own political interests.

Dismissing allegations that abrogation of the Article will further alienate the people of Kashmir, the Union Minister said people of the state now look forward to a bright future as the Centre has launched the process of providing jobs to 50,000 people.

Shekhawat thanked the people of Odisha for reposing their faith in the BJP and re-electing Modi as Prime Minister. The removal of Article 370 was possible due to absolute majority of the saffron party in the Lok Sabha.

Noting that the Centre has already initiated steps to boost development in the valley and ensure welfare of its people, the Union Minister said corporate houses are keen to set up projects in many sectors which will generate employment opportunities in a big way.

State BJP  president Basanta Panda, national BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda and journalist Rajaram Satpathy also spoke on the issue.

