Home States Odisha

Transfer rules of engineers formulated

Engineers who have served 10 years on deputation cumulatively will be reverted to the department
 

Published: 25th September 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Works Department on Tuesday formulated guidelines to ensure rule-based transfer and posting of engineers to comply with the 5T initiatives of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The guidelines will come into force immediately.

According to the guidelines, engineers will ordinarily be transferred after completion of three years tenure in a particular station or post. But, no engineer will be allowed to continue in a particular post or place for more than five years. Besides, no engineer of Odisha Engineering Service will be allowed to work in a particular revenue district for more than 10 years. Similarly, this stipulation for Odisha Diploma Engineers’ Service (ODES) will be 15 years.

As per a resolution of the works department, engineers will be transferred either on administrative ground or for personal reasons. The OES cadre engineers will not be posted in their home districts and ODES cadre engineers would not posted in their home sub-divisions according to the guidelines. Engineers having less than two years of service before their superannuation will not be transferred except on administrative or medical cases.

However, the guidelines can be relaxed in the interest or exigencies of public service and on medical grounds of his/her spouse and dependent family members. Engineers who have served 10 years on deputation in different organisations cumulatively will be reverted back to the department. 
Three engineering establishment committees (EECs) will be constituted to examine the necessity for transfer and implement the guidelines. The EECs will recommend transfer and posting as required for approval by the competent authority. A five-member committee headed by Secretary in Works Department will be constituted for transfer of executive engineers and above. The other members of the committee will be engineer-in-chief (civil), engineer-in-chief (Rural Development), chief engineer (national highway) while Additional Secretary in the department will be the convenor.

A four-member committee headed by Additional Secretary in Works Department will be constituted for transfer of deputy executive engineers and assistant executive engineers while another four member panel headed by engineer-in-chief (civil) will be formed for transfer of assistant and junior engineers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp