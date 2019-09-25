Transfer rules of engineers formulated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Works Department on Tuesday formulated guidelines to ensure rule-based transfer and posting of engineers to comply with the 5T initiatives of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The guidelines will come into force immediately.

According to the guidelines, engineers will ordinarily be transferred after completion of three years tenure in a particular station or post. But, no engineer will be allowed to continue in a particular post or place for more than five years. Besides, no engineer of Odisha Engineering Service will be allowed to work in a particular revenue district for more than 10 years. Similarly, this stipulation for Odisha Diploma Engineers’ Service (ODES) will be 15 years.

As per a resolution of the works department, engineers will be transferred either on administrative ground or for personal reasons. The OES cadre engineers will not be posted in their home districts and ODES cadre engineers would not posted in their home sub-divisions according to the guidelines. Engineers having less than two years of service before their superannuation will not be transferred except on administrative or medical cases.

However, the guidelines can be relaxed in the interest or exigencies of public service and on medical grounds of his/her spouse and dependent family members. Engineers who have served 10 years on deputation in different organisations cumulatively will be reverted back to the department.

Three engineering establishment committees (EECs) will be constituted to examine the necessity for transfer and implement the guidelines. The EECs will recommend transfer and posting as required for approval by the competent authority. A five-member committee headed by Secretary in Works Department will be constituted for transfer of executive engineers and above. The other members of the committee will be engineer-in-chief (civil), engineer-in-chief (Rural Development), chief engineer (national highway) while Additional Secretary in the department will be the convenor.

A four-member committee headed by Additional Secretary in Works Department will be constituted for transfer of deputy executive engineers and assistant executive engineers while another four member panel headed by engineer-in-chief (civil) will be formed for transfer of assistant and junior engineers.