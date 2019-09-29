Home States Odisha

Rising prices cast shadow on Onion Mission in Odisha

In a similar situation in 2015 when onion price touched Rs 50 a kg in retail markets, the government announced to launch Onion Mission to tackle the teary vegetable shortage in the state.

Published: 29th September 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Onions

The onion storage structure receives 50 per cent subsidy limited to Rs 87,500.  (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the skyrocketing onion prices have left consumers worried and the state government exploring possibility of market intervention by lifting the key kitchen staple from Central buffer stock, the common question that has now hit everyone is what happened to the Onion Mission?

In a similar situation in 2015 when onion price touched Rs 50 a kg in retail markets, the government announced to launch Onion Mission to tackle the teary vegetable shortage in the state.

While the mission remained a mere pronouncement, the Government never bothered to come to the rescue of the onion growers by ensuring them remunerative price through the market intervention scheme (MIS).

Apart from promising subsidised seeds to the farmers, the Government had announced creation of additional storage facility by constructing nearly 200 new cold stores for storage of onions.

Of 140 cold storages set up in the State since 2015, merely 35-40 are functional and 26 of the operational units have came up during the last three years.

Under the National Horticulture Mission (NHM), the onion storage structure receives 50 per cent subsidy limited to Rs 87,500. 

The subsidy is given to farmers who grow onion in an area of one hectare of land. Marginal farmers, who cultivate onion in less than one-hectare land, do not qualify to receive this benefit.

Sources in the Directorate of Horticulture said only 187 storage facilities have been set up by the farmers under the mission in the last three years.

There are few takers for the storage houses as farmers have to first invest to complete the structure and be eligible for subsidy later. If banks come forward and finance the stores, more farmers can take the benefit of the mission, he said.

In the absence of credible data, it is assumed that onion crop was grown in about 35,000-40,000 hectare across the state. 

However, the area under cultivation is fast declining as the farmers are not keen to take up the crop on commercial basis due to lack of support price.

The basic objective of MIS is to provide remunerative prices to farmers in case of glut in production and fall in prices. However, the MIS is implemented on specific request of the state government willing to share the loss with Central Government on 50:50 basis, official sources said. 

As the state did not wish to take the financial burden to protect farmers from selling their produce at distress price, the farmers were forced to sell their harvest to private traders from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh at throwaway prices in the last rabi season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion Prices
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp