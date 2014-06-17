VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: Collector R Nanthagopal on Monday urged donors to create awareness among the public to promote blood donation in the district.

“There was no awareness on about blood donation 10 years ago but now it has increased. The State is in the forefront in blood donation,” said the Collector, while addressing a programme organised as part of the World Blood Donors’ Day by the Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society here.

“Soon, Vellore will lead the State in blood donation,” the Collector further said and exhorted the volunteers to educate the public about the importance of donating blood.

“There are about 2800 registered volunteers in Vellore district and 9500 units of blood are collected annually. A person who donates blood more than two times is considered an eligible registered volunteer,” said R Kavitha, district programme officer of the District AIDS Control Society.

There are seven blood banks and nine blood storage centres in government hospitals in the district, she further added.

Later, the Collector Nanthagopal handed over certificates to blood donors .. On the occasion, school students also took out a rally.

Dr Poongodi, Deputy Director for Health and District AIDS Control Officer; Dr Rajasivanantham, Deputy Director for Health (Tuberculosis); Dr Manimegalai, Joint Director; R Kavitha, Programme Officer, District AIDS Control Society; and many volunteers took part in the event.

`3.03 L Distributed

District Collector R Nanthagopal received around 900 petitions from the public seeking financial aid, free pattas, ration cards and community certificates during the public grievance day meeting held at the Collector’s office here on Monday.

The Collector forwarded the petitions to the respective departments and directed them to take necessary steps.

On the occasion, the Collector handed over financial aid to the tune of `3.03 lakh, to the beneficiaries under various government welfare schemes. Certificates and shields were also given to officials, who had worked to eradicate child labour.

The Collector also distributed certificates and congratulated the district basketball team for winning the third prize in State-level sports meet.

GTMC Inspection

Collector A Gnanasekaran inspected the new buildings of the Government Tiruvanammalai Medical College (GTMC), which are under construction, on Monday. He was accompanied by the college Dean Narayanababu, vice-dean Pugazenthi, Dr Usha and officials from the PWD department.