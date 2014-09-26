CHENNAI: DMK president M Karunanidhi, who is heading the Tamil Eelam Supporters Organisation (TESO), VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and others who are part of TESO, on Thursday, wore black shirts, protesting Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s address in the United Nations General Assembly.

Black flags were also hoisted at the houses of all DMK leaders as part of the protest. At the DMK headquarters, a black flag was hoisted and all functionaries who visited the office were seen wearing black shirts.

Thirumavalavan hoisted a black flag at his party office and raised slogans against Rajapaksa.

The TESO, in its meeting on August 26, adopted a resolution requesting the UN not to allow Rajapaksa to address its General Assembly as he had engaged in largescale human rights violations during the last phase of the war against the LTTE in 2009.