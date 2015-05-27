NTK To Take Up Issue of Eelam War Film Ban

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: While the reason for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refusing a certificate to K Ganeshan’s Porkalathil Oru Poo is yet to be known publicly, pro-Tamil outfits have indicated that they are considering taking up the issue. A source close to Naam Tamilar Katchi’s (NTK) top brass, including director Seeman, said that the issue needs to be raised because the film has true elements of the Eelam war that people need to be made aware of.

“The thing is, most of the films made on that particular issue, tend to portray our Tigers and ‘Anna’ Prabhakaran in a poor light. So we have to examine whether this film has been made with the right sort of examination before we campaign for it,” said the source. Seeman himself was unavailable for comment.

Other directors like V Gowthaman have also shown that they can get vocal on these issues. Ganeshan’s film chronicles the true story of journalist Ilavarasi and how she was killed in the crossfire during the final days of the civil strife. CBFC has been known to be iron fisted when it comes to passing films which has a particular tilt in the Eelam issue. Beyond this, parties like the NTK and cinema unions like Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI) and Tamil Nadu Film Directors’ Association (TANTIS) have always stood against films that glorified the Sinhala stance and portrayed the LTTE as terrorists and killers.