CHENNAI: With several low lying areas in the city and its neighbourhood inundated in heavy rains over the past few days, IT majors have given employees the option of flexible work shifts, including working from home.

These are part of precautionary measures exercised by the corporates, industry sources said.

Tata Consultancy Services has offered work from home option for those employees who could not make it to their offices, while others at their jobs were asked to leave early following heavy rains.

"Depending on the location of the employees and distance to travel, we allowed them to work from home while some others were allowed to work in other branches of our offices," a Tata Consultancy Services spokesperson told PTI.

Some employees were asked to leave early following the heavy rainfall, he said. Tata Consultancy Services has several offices along the Old Mahabalipuram Corridor. An employee of Wipro said some employees were asked to work from home while others were requested to stay in the premises itself and provided with adequate accommodation.

"We were asked to come to office as usual. But due to heavy rains we were asked to work from home for a few days " the woman employee, who did not wish to be named, said.

"For others who stayed in hostels, the employees were given accommodation for two days at the Sholinganallur office until the water receded", she told PTI.

Chennai is home to several IT companies, including Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, among others.

Seventy nine persons have been killed so far in rain related incidents in Tamil Nadu.