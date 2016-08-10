Home States Tamil Nadu

Modi, Jaya and Putin dedicate Kudankulam Nuclear Plant Unit-I

The three leaders will attend a function via video conferencing from their respective capitals; Unit 1 now generating 1,000 MWe of power

Published: 10th August 2016 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2016 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Modi, Putin

TIRUNELVELI : Nearly three decades after the first contract was inked between India and Russia — a period that saw the collapse of the Soviet Union and the resultant change in world order, and as many as 10 governments at the Centre — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa jointly dedicated Unit 1 of the KudankulamNuclear Power Plant on Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATES:

Modi terms the Kudankulam plant another strategic partnership with Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the commissioning of the first 1,000 MW unit in Kudankulam is a mark of another strategic partnership between India and Russia. Speaking on the occasion of dedicating the first 1,000 MW unit built with Russian equipment, Modi said it is only the start of the collaboration in the nuclear field between the two nations.

Jayalalithaa issues safety concerns

“The smooth commercial operation of this project overcoming many obstacles – economic, political and social, global, national and local – stands testimony to the unwavering commitment to the project of the governments of Tamil Nadu, India and Russia,” said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Recalling how her government addressed the fears of the local public who rose in protest, Jaya said the successful commissioning of the project is an object lesson on how the fears and apprehensions of the local population can and should be allayed, “through a process of engagement and reassurance, and by building community assets and infrastructure."

She expressed confidence that the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited will maintain the highest safety standards.

Jaya also urged the leaders to hasten the commissioning of the second unit, “considering the needs of our fast growing economy and the needs of our industrial and agricultural sectors”.

-----

