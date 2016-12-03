Home States Tamil Nadu

Protest near Tiruchy explosives unit as death toll rises to 19

Toll 19 as one more person dies; case transferred to CB-CID; locals block road for over 6 hours seeking report on blast

Published: 03rd December 2016 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2016 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

day

Villagers blocking the Thuraiyur-Aathur Road near T Murungapatti in Tiruchy district on Friday | S ARUN

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : A day after several workers died in a blast in a private factory manufacturing industrial explosives in  T Murungapatti near Thuraiyur, the villagers are still in a state of shock. Seeking a report on the accident from the officials, they staged a road blockade near the factory on Friday.


The death toll in the blast rose to 19 in the day as S Praveen Kumar (25) from Sentharapatti near Gangavalli in Salem died.


Meanwhile, investigations into the accident were handed over to the CB-CID. Alleging that their safety was under threat with explosive chemicals being housed in the factory, the relatives of the victims also sought announcement of compensation for families of the victims and also the injured.


Besides the CB-CID, various departments, including revenue, police and health departments, fire services and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation were investigating into the incident.


The villagers said they were clueless about the happenings in the factory. “We saw policemen and senior revenue officials camping near the factory following the accident. But we were not updated or given a basic sense of the activities going on within the compound,” said R Rajendiran of T Murungapatti.


With several chemicals, including hydrochloric acid, nitric acid and coal ash, believed to be present in the factory, officials sources maintained that neutralisation and relocation process of the chemicals were on since Friday morning.


As people were worried and unaware of the developments inside the factory, a section of locals from T Murungapatti, Koppampatti and Vairisettipalayam blocked the Thuriayur-Aathur Main Road in the afternoon. Though police officials held peace talks with the agitated villagers, they refused to budge till evening, leaving the vehicular traffic between Thuraiyur and Aathur in a disarray for over six hours.


“We are in the process of neutralising the chemicals in the factory, and simultaneously the official process of disbursing compensation is on. Maintaining law and order in the adjoining villages is our  priority,” a revenue official said.


The relatives of the deceased workers have sought explanation from the district administration in the presence of the factory owner to ensure that their lives would be safe even after the accident.
 Earlier, Uppiliyapuram Police registered a case against S Vijayakannan, the factory owner, under six Sections of the Indian Penal Code.


During the day, a team of CB-CID personnel headed by Superintendent of Police S Rajeshwari visited the factory and conducted inquiry. Sources said the team took note of the safety measures put in place for factory workers handling explosive materials, and precautions taken in the units where chemicals were housed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp