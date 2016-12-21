I-T raids on Tamil Nadu chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao's home and at secretariat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sending shockwaves in the corridors of power in Tamil Nadu, the Income Tax (I-T) department paid a visit to state chief secretary's residence here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

I-T officials landed at the Anna Nagar residence of chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao before day break, and are still there at the time of this report. A similar operation is reportedly on at 10 places.

UPDATES:

The 5-hour long raid finally came to an end.

IT raid at Tamilnadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao's chamber at Secretariat which lasted for more than 5 hours ends @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) December 21, 2016

CBI arrests businessman Shekhar Reddy from whose premises over Rs 131 crore was allegedly seized by I-T dept post demonetisation last week, in Chennai.

from whose premises over Rs 131 crore was allegedly seized by I-T dept post demonetisation last week, in Chennai. Income Tax authorities have raided the residence of DK Badrinarayana, relative of Tamil Nadu chief secretary Rammohana Rao, at Chittoor on Wednesday. The raids were conducted from 7 am this morning, in connection with the nation-wide raids conducted on the properties of Rammohana Rao in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. READ MORE

UPDATE | Weighing machines to count seized gold and silver being taken to Badrinath's residence. pic.twitter.com/0vLXHZhZIg — New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 21, 2016

#NewsAlert | Six officials raid the residence of Badri, brother of the late DK Adikesavulu Naidu, former TTD chairman. pic.twitter.com/NfdNFRWovl — New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 21, 2016

Income Tax Officials right now inside the chamber of Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at Secretariat now @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) December 21, 2016

IT dept officials going to Tamilnadu Chief Secretary office at Secretariat now @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) December 21, 2016

1:15 pm: Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is holding a meeting with officials at the secretariat. Chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao is absent.

LIVE | Instead of TN police, the I-T took the assistance of CRPF during raids at Rama Rao's house. Express Photo. https://t.co/zaf9t2SqNq pic.twitter.com/fZ9xY7g3Jh — New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 21, 2016

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that the Centre does not have any motive behind the move and called it a 'routine matter'. READ MORE

12:30 pm: Other sources in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, said that searches were underway at the residence of Badrinarayana, said to be a relative of Rama Mohana Rao.

While corruption needs to be condemned strongly, raid on TN Chief Sec by Central agencies devalues institution of head of civil service 4/6 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 21, 2016

DMK treasurer and Opposition leader Stalin reacts to the raids:

Never before in the history of Tamil Nadu has a chief secretary been raided by Income Tax. This has brought disgrace to the state. There were controversies when Rama Mohana Rao was appointed as the chief secretary. Many had pointed out that such criticisms rose because he was hand in glove with those in power.

IT raids at TN Chief Secretary's premises bring disrepute, says Leader of Opposition MK Stalin @NewIndianXpress — Sivakumar_TNIE (@sivakumarie) December 21, 2016

Sources said searches were proceeding at 10 places, including at premises of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority officials who were involved in clearing sand mining permissions.

The raids started early this morning and are still continuing.

Official sources were not available to clarify the rumours that the inspection today is part of the ongoing investigation into Shekhar Reddy, an influential sand miner who was caught with over Rs 130 crore of undisclosed money including in mint fresh Rs 2,000 notes, and 171 gold bars.

The CBI and ED have registered cases against Reddy and his two accomplices.

(With inputs from AP bureau and agencies)