I-T raids on Tamil Nadu chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao's home and at secretariat

Though officials have not yet termed it a raid, preliminary inquiries are reportedly going on at 10 places.

Published: 21st December 2016 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2016 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Journalists outside TN chief secy, P Rama Mohana Rao's, whose residence was raided by IT officials today | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sending shockwaves in the corridors of power in Tamil Nadu, the Income Tax (I-T) department paid a visit to state chief secretary's residence here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

I-T officials landed at the Anna Nagar residence of chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao before day break, and are still there at the time of this report. A similar operation is reportedly on at 10 places.

Watch Video of I-T raids Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary's house

 

 

 

UPDATES:

  • The 5-hour long raid finally came to an end.

 

  • CBI arrests businessman Shekhar Reddy from whose premises over Rs 131 crore was allegedly seized by I-T dept post demonetisation last week, in Chennai.
  • 1:15 pm: Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is holding a meeting with officials at the secretariat. Chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao is absent.
  • DMK treasurer and Opposition leader Stalin reacts to the raids:

Never before in the history of Tamil Nadu has a chief secretary been raided by Income Tax. This has brought disgrace to the state. There were controversies when Rama Mohana Rao was appointed as the chief secretary. Many had pointed out that such criticisms rose because he was hand in glove with those in power.

---

Sources said searches were proceeding at 10 places, including at premises of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority officials who were involved in clearing sand mining permissions.

The raids started early this morning and are still continuing.

Official sources were not available to clarify the rumours that the inspection today is part of the ongoing investigation into Shekhar Reddy, an influential sand miner who was caught with over Rs 130 crore of undisclosed money including in mint fresh Rs 2,000 notes, and 171 gold bars.

The CBI and ED have registered cases against Reddy and his two accomplices. 

(With inputs from AP bureau and agencies)

