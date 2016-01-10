CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) chief ministerial candidate Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday released a draft report on making Chennai a sustainable city in terms of clean environment, transport, road safety, climate protection, good local governance and productivity.

The report prepared by Pasumai Thayagam, an NGO founded by his father and PMK chief S Ramadoss, would be updated with inputs from people and experts. The final version would be released next month. For this, a website was launched: www.thechennaiwewant.org. The first copy of the draft report was received by former IAS officer MG Devasahayam.

Releasing it, Anbumani said firstly impediment to the development of Chennai was the three-fold administrative heads - Chennai district administration, Chennai Corporation and CMDA. The jurisdiction of each varied and there was no coordination among the government departments while implementing any developmental initiative.

Stating that the recent floods should be taken as a lesson, he said there was no guarantee that more severe natural calamities would not occur in Chennai in future.

“Chennai ha s been facing heavy rains and floods at regular interval of 10 years and we need to prepare ourselves to face any future eventuality,” Anbumani said and added that the recommendations made in the Madras Metro Flood Relief/Storm Water Drainage Master Plan Study during 1992-93 were not implemented by the governments.