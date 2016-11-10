VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Virudhunagar Additional District Court on Wednesday awarded double life sentence to a person for murdering his wife and daughter.

According to official sources, Velu (45), a resident of Paralachi village near Aruppukottai Taluk in Virudhunagar district, was working in a red brick manufacturing unit at Thoothukudi district. When he was crossing the road, he was hit by a vehicle and sustained head injuries. As a fallout of the accident, Velu reportedly became mentally unstable and was forced to quit his job and stay at home, added the sources.

Suspecting his wife Muniakkal (35) of being involved in an extramarital affair, on August 9, 2013, Velu is said to have hacked his wife and 12-year-old daughter to death with a sickle. He reportedly also attacked his son and a relative Dhanam, who tried to stop him. The Paralachi police registered a case, arrested Velu, and conducted investigations, added the sources.

Delivering the verdict, the judge on Wednesday ordered life imprisonment for Velu and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for murdering his wife, Muniakkal. It passed another life-term and a fine of Rs 5,000 for killing his young daughter.

“The court has also awarded ten years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 for attempting to murder Dhanam. For the attempt on his son, Velu was awarded one year in prison and a fine of Rs 500. The court said the Velu could undergo the life sentences concurrently,” said the sources.