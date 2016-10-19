Farmers warn of picketing Central government offices

R Sivakumar By

CHENNAI: Farmers and political leaders have expressed resentment over the Centre’s stand on the formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).DMK treasurer MK Stalin alleged that the Centre was acting with an eye on the Assembly polls in Karnataka scheduled for next year.

“Karnataka is refusing to release water as per Supreme Court orders. The Centre is reluctant to question Karnataka government keeping in mind the polls,” he said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar said it had come to the fore that the Centre was acting in favour of Karnataka government as indicated by its attempts to keep the final orders of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal inoperative.

“The Modi government will be held responsible for any situation of unrest in Tamil Nadu if it fails to form CMB,” he said.

Thirunavukkarasar said Tamil Nadu had got justice only through the Supreme Court so far and urged the Centre to create CMB on the lines of the Bhakra Beas Board.

PK Deivasigamani, president, Federation of Farmers Associations, accused the Centre of adopting delaying tactics and continuing to betray Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery water issue.

If the Centre agrees to the final award of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal which has the force of a Supreme Court order, why can’t it form the CMB, he questioned. “It is nothing but hypocrisy on the part of the Centre,” he said.

Deivasigamani noted that 2000 cusecs of water, as ordered by Supreme Court, would not be adequate to cater to the needs of irrigation in the Delta region.

PR Pandian, coordinator of Cauvery Delta All Farmers Associations, warned of intensified protests such as blocking Central Government establishments in the State.

“We are going to lay siege to Neyveli Lignite Corporation urging the authorities not to supply power to Karnataka. The date of the protest will be announced soon,” he said adding that “subsequently, we will picket all other establishments of the Centre.”