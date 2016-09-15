All 29 onboard missing IAF AN-32 have been officially presumed dead

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: All the 29 persons on board Indian Air Force transport aircraft AN-32, that went missing about 150 nautical miles off coast of Chennai on July 22, have been presumed dead officially.

It is learnt that IAF has issued Certificate of Presumption of Death to the family members of Indian Air Force following an enquiry conducted by the IAF station at Sulur to examine the available evidence and establish the possibilities of survival of the aircrew and passengers.

“We have requested the family members to sign the ‘Certificate of Presumption of Death” in order to begin the legal proceedings for compensation.

“The letter is being issued to all the IAF personnel,” said an IAF source. It is up to he families to sign it or not. If they delay it then the legal process for giving compensation would take time, the sources added.

To a query on whether the certificates would be issued to other services, the source said that they have informed the Service Head Quarters who have to take a decision in this regard.