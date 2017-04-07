Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T raids on Tamil Nadu health minister Vijaya Basker, actor Sarathkumar, and AIADMK leader residences

Around 34 locations are under the taxmen's lens across the state, including 23 in Chennai, and 11 other places in Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 07th April 2017 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2017 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

I-T raids on at Vijaya Bhaskar's residence in Pudukkottai. (Ashok Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a surprise move early on Friday, the Income Tax department conducted searches at the premises belonging to Health Minister C Vijaya Basker and three others including politicians and officials.

The searches are still on, said a source of the department, who, however, refused to divulge more details at this juncture.

Around 34 locations are under the taxmen's lens across the state. This includes 23 places in Chennai, and 11 other places in Tamil Nadu. 

The minister's residence on Greenways Road, and at his native Pudukkottai, and also a quarry were among the premises that have come under the taxmen's lens.

At Pudukkottai, two teams of I-T sleuths, accompanied by CRPF personnel, have been conducting searches at the minister's residence and stone quarry. 

Sources said a team of about 50 I-T personnel landed at Rasi Blue Metals quarry at Thiruvenkaivasal near Pudukkottai, surprising all including staff and public.

Simultaneously, another team landed at Vijaya Baker's house at Sourashtra Street in Iluppur.

I-T conducts raid at a stone quarry at Thiruvenkaivasal in Pudukkottai district. (EPS | Ashok Kumar) 

The I-T sleuths are also searching the residence of Dr S Geethalakshmi, the vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu, Dr MGR Medical University. Incidentally, she had collected the Dr BC Roy award, the most prestigious award for a medical professional in the country, from the President only a few days ago.

Similar raids are on at the residences of AISMK leader, actor Sarathkumar and AIADMK man 'Chitlapakkam' Rajendran's, sources told Express. 

This is the second round of high-profile raids in Tamil Nadu after the then chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao came under scrutiny for alleged links with sand mining mafia. 

Interestingly, this came just a day after the State police acted against some real estate firms, rumoured to be close to the rebel faction of the ruling AIADMK led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. The I-T raids against the ruling faction just a day after that has triggered rumours about a bigger game in play.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
I-T raidsTN health ministerC Vijaya Bhaskar SarathkumarAIADMK MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp