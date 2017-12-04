Home States Tamil Nadu

Delhi High Court order on Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran plea to use 'hat' symbol in RK Nagar bypoll today

The Delhi High Court today reserved its order on an interim plea by Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran group of AIADMK for using the 'hat' symbol in the upcoming RK Nagar bypoll.

AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today reserved its order on an interim plea by Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran group of AIADMK for using the 'hat' symbol in the upcoming RK Nagar assembly constituency bypoll.

Justice Indermeet Kaur heard arguments on behalf of the Sasikala-T T V Dhinakaran group, the poll panel and the faction of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam and said it will pass an order at 4 PM today.

The court also issued notice to the Election Commission of India, Panneerselvam, Palaniswami and two others on the Sasikala-Dhinakaran plea challenging the poll panel's November 23 order allotting the 'two-leaves' symbol to the Panneerselvam-Palaniswami faction.

The main petition will be heard on February 12, the court said.

