Hasini rape and murder case: Accused Daswant arrested in Mumbai

Daswant, the accused in the murder and rape of Hasini, a seven-year-old in Chennai and the suspected killing of his mother was arrested in Mumbai.

S Daswant, accused in the sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl whose half-burnt body was found in Mugalivakkam | EPS

According to a Newsminute report, Daswant was arrested by a special force in Mumbai and is currently waiting for a transit warrant to bring him to Chennai.

23-year old Daswant was out on bail in the Hasini case when his father moved the court claiming that the Chennai police cannot implicate him in Goondas Act.

Daswant went missing while on bail and his mother, 45- year old Sarala was found bludgeoned to death, with her jewellery missing. 

Daswant is the suspect in the murder.

According to various reports, it was Daswant's father who accused him of the murder.

Hasini, a seven-year-old was found murdered in her apartment complex in Chennai's Mugalivakkam in February.

The girl was allegedly lured and sexually assaulted by the (then) 22-year old mechanical engineer, Daswant who resided in the same complex. 

The accused then allegedly murdered and burnt her body.

The Mahila Court framed charges against Daswant and the trial in the case was set to begin on December 5. 

The case was adjourned as Daswant went missing.

