Tamil Nadu honour killing: Sankar's father-in-law, 5 others awarded death penalty by Tirupur court

A court in Tirupur on Tuesday awarded death penalty to six accused, including the victim's father-in-law in the sensational murder case of 22-year-old engineering student Sankar in an honour killing case in March last year.

The court has convicted all the 11 accused. Death sentence has been awarded to six people, while one person has been awarded double life term and another has been awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment.

Sankar's father-in-law Chinnasamy has been awarded death penalty for murder, 10 years for criminal conspiracy, and 3 years for other charges. He has also been awarded a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. He will be hanged after he serves the sentence on the other charges.

The court has however acquitted Sankar's wife, Kausalya's mother Annalakshmi, uncle Pandi Durai, and another relative, Prasanna, reports The News Minute.

Sankar, a dalit youth and his wife Kausalya (who belongs to the upper caste Thevar community) were attacked with sickles in full public view near a bus stand in Udumalpet on March 13, 2016 allegedly at the behest of her father, who had vehemently opposed their inter-caste marriage.

While Sankar died when he was being rushed to the hospital, Kausalya, who hails from Dindigul district, survived with head injuries.

Police had chargesheeted 11 persons, including Kausalya's parents.

The accused, detained under Goondas Act, include Kausalya's parents Chinnasamy and Annalakshmi, her maternal uncle Pandidurai.

Cases under various sections including 302 (murder) 307 (attempt to murder), criminal conspiracy, were registered against them.

More than 100 persons, including the District Collector, were examined in the case.