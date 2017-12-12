Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu honour killing: Sankar's father-in-law, 5 others awarded death penalty by Tirupur court

Sankar, a dalit youth and his wife Kausalya were attacked with sickles in full public view near a bus stand in Udumalpet on March 13, 2016 allegedly at the behest of her father.

Published: 12th December 2017 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2017 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Online Desk

A court in Tirupur on Tuesday awarded death penalty to six accused, including the victim's father-in-law in the sensational murder case of 22-year-old engineering student Sankar in an honour killing case in March last year.

The court has convicted all the 11 accused. Death sentence has been awarded to six people, while one person has been awarded double life term and another has been awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment.

Sankar's father-in-law Chinnasamy has been awarded death penalty for murder, 10 years for criminal conspiracy, and 3 years for other charges. He has also been awarded a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. He will be hanged after he serves the sentence on the other charges.

The court has however acquitted Sankar's wife, Kausalya's mother Annalakshmi, uncle Pandi Durai, and another relative, Prasanna, reports The News Minute.

Sankar, a dalit youth and his wife Kausalya (who belongs to the upper caste Thevar community) were attacked with sickles in full public view near a bus stand in Udumalpet on March 13, 2016 allegedly at the behest of her father, who had vehemently opposed their inter-caste marriage.

While Sankar died when he was being rushed to the hospital, Kausalya, who hails from Dindigul district, survived with head injuries.

Police had chargesheeted 11 persons, including Kausalya's parents.

The accused, detained under Goondas Act, include Kausalya's parents Chinnasamy and Annalakshmi, her maternal uncle Pandidurai.

Cases under various sections including 302 (murder) 307 (attempt to murder), criminal conspiracy, were registered against them.

More than 100 persons, including the District Collector, were examined in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
shankar inter-caste marriage Tamil Nadu honour killing Sankar murder father-in-law guilty Kausalya tirupur court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp